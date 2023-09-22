Peter the Cat explores BIG words in his upcoming publication

Gaspard the Fox’s popular companion Peter the Cat will have his very own publication in late 2023. Peter is renowned for being snooty, but also for his love of gargantuous words, and so we are thrilled to be publishing Peter the Cat’s Little Book of Big Words – the perfect gift for all fans of Gaspard the Fox.

This book is a great learning tool for children looking to learn about the English language while enhancing their vocabulary. All 29 words are clearly explained and accompanied by beautiful illustrations by highly-acclaimed illustrator James Mayhew.

“The English language is so deliciously rich,” says author Zeb Soanes. “I have always loved discovering new words, particularly ones that describe something very specifically, such as ‘petrichor’, which is the word used for the smell of rain on a hot day. When I was a younger reader I would jot down unfamiliar words, look them up and then try to use them in my vernacular language, and that is exactly what I hope to encourage through Peter the Cat’s Little Book of Big Words.”

“Peter, of course, has learned his superior vocabulary from listening to the radio and when he and I sat down to list his favourites (over many saucers of Jersey milk and sardine sandwiches) it was so difficult to choose! We hope readers will add their personal favourites in the pages at the back.”

