New research reveals ‘Cost of Loving’ higher than ever

A study of 2,000 adults commissioned by SMARTY Mobile has revealed that 75 per cent of Brits feel that the cost of courtship has sky-rocketed due to inflation. 90 per cent of those who are either in a relationship or currently dating, say prices for romantic gifts and treats like a night out, a bouquet of roses or just a box of chocolates have all risen. And 72 per cent say these gift prices also surge right before Valentine’s Day – a passion killer that drains bank balances.

When it comes to such sneaky price rises, 76 per cent of Brits say it makes them feel fed up and 47 per cent agree the cost of roses is likely to put them off buying them for Valentine’s Day. In fact, 63 per cent of those polled via OnePoll said they think businesses should keep the price of goods and services the same all year round.

To lend a helping hand this year, SMARTY Mobile has teamed up with TV star Gregg Wallace, to add a little romance this Valentine’s Day, with a ‘Cost of Loving’ pop-up on London’s Southbank – where free red roses will be available for passers-by between 12 and 3pm on Sunday 11th Februrary.*

Sayed Hajamaideen, Head of Brand and Marketing from SMARTY mobile, said: “Prices of many things these days have gone up, but when the cost of gifts, like flowers, spikes right before the most romantic day of the year – it takes the excitement and joy out of it.

“At SMARTY, we’re committed to no annual price rises. Our thought is that connecting with loved ones – through roses, a card, or even a phone call – shouldn’t cost extra just because it’s Valentine’s Day.”

Researchers have found that Valentine’s Day is nearly £100 more expensive than it was 10 years ago. A bouquet of flowers, meal for two, card, bottle of perfume and a box of chocolates would have set you back a total of £199 a decade ago – now consumers can expect to fork out £281.

And three in 10 (29 per cent) of those in a relationship used to spend more money on date nights but this year it’s more of an occasional treat. As over half (51 per cent) have less disposable income to spend on dating than ever before.

Gregg Wallace said: “I’m a huge romantic and I take any opportunity to celebrate the people I love.

“A token of love is hugely important and no one should get ripped off on an occasion like Valentine’s Day so I’m thrilled to be helping SMARTY Mobile tackle the cost of loving with free roses this weekend.”

