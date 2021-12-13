New partner cements expert wills, trust and probate team in Suffolk

A new partner has been making waves in an East Anglian law firm’s Wills, Trusts and Probate team.

Ellisons Solicitors, which has offices across Suffolk and Essex, welcomed Nicola Weldon to the firm in September and in the two months since she joined has already been announced as Head of Private Client.

Nicola, who joined from an East Anglian law firm, takes over from Senior Partner, Tim Logan, who is focusing on growing other areas of the business including agricultural private client work.

Nicola, who was promoted in November, said: “It has been an incredibly exciting time firstly joining Ellisons Solicitors’ Wills, Trusts and Probate team and then becoming head of the department. Becoming a permanent fixture in Suffolk is a great move for the firm and myself as I continue to guide our clients after what has been a confusing time with the pandemic. Tim is an incredibly difficult act to follow but I know with the amazing team we have at Ellisons Solicitors we will continue to be the leading and reliable voice for our clients. I look forward to taking the team forward and aiding our clients, new and existing, into the next chapter.”

Nicola qualified in her specialist area in 2002 and has more than 18 years’ experience in the Private Client sector, being promoted to Partner in 2013. Her specialisms include wills, estate planning and trusts, estate administration and lasting powers of attorney. A fully-accredited member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), Nicola is also a Dementia Friends Champion.

Senior Partner, Tim Logan, said he was looking forward to exploring a new chapter within the firm.

He commented: “Nicola has joined Ellisons Solicitors at an incredibly important time and has already made her mark in Suffolk and across the whole team. I can think of no one better to take the department forward in the years to come and know our clients will benefit greatly from her unrivalled expertise and knowledge.”

The Ellisons Private Client team is available to advise on Wills, Trusts and Probate issues across Suffolk, Essex and beyond.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

