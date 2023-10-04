NEW NEIGHB-AAAHS FLOCK TO MANNINGTREE PARK

Last week, Manningtree in Essex welcomed a delightful addition of new residents to the town – a flock of 20 rare breed sheep taking up new residence at City & Country’s Manningtree Park development. The charming group of rare breed ewes are now settling into their new home at this brand new development.

A mix of Portland, Manx and Hebridean breeds, this characterful group of ewes waved goodbye to their field at nearby St Osyth’s Priory, before heading to pastures new.

Grazing peacefully in the paddock next to the Manningtree Park entrance off Long Road, this herd of woolly ladies are already proving popular with the residents.

Faye Barson, City & Country’s Estate and Farm Manager, who looks after the sheep, said they were a lovely addition to the development.

“The 20 ewes have all travelled very happily to their new home and are settling in well. These three rare breeds are a wonderful combination of characters, and we are excited for our residents to get to know them over the coming weeks. As well as being an enjoyable part of the new community here, the sheep offer a more sustainable way to maintain some of the green open space here and helps promote a more eco-friendly environment.”

As well as a flock of sheep to admire, residents of the new homes at Manningtree Park can also enjoy an off-lead dog walking park, natural play area and future farm shop and café.

Jennifer Rhodes-Finch, Head of Marketing at City & Country comments:

“Creating a real sense of place was important for us at Manningtree Park. With so much open, green space available for residents, the new homes here embody a truly modern country lifestyle – and our new woolly residents are the perfect addition.

“As well as being able to enjoy our high-quality homes, we want our homeowners to embrace the rural countryside right on their doorstep and benefit from the peace, tranquillity and quality of life it can offer. We have many families moving to Manningtree Park, and we know they are extremely excited about their newest neighbours.”

Award winning heritage developers, City & Country, will also be inviting local nursery children to be part of this exciting next step at Manningtree Park.

The youngsters will be invited to draw their favourite sheep, with the winners offered the exclusive opportunity to name one of the lucky ladies.

Set between the sought-after market town of Manningtree and charming villages Mistley and Lawford, Manningtree Park offers a range of sophisticated new build homes comprising of one and two-bedroom apartments and one to five-bedroom houses.

Each with its own individual character, the homes have been thoughtfully designed by City & Country to reflect the architecture of the local Essex area. From the brick-detailed chimneys and sash and case windows to the clay roof tiles, striking eaves and bay windows, the craftsmanship and attention to detail at Manningtree Park are second to none.

The wide variety of new homes at the development, including apartments overlooking the village square, mews-style houses and large family homes, make the development the first choice for a range of buyers, from families looking to upsize and downsizers searching for a lower maintenance home, to commuters moving out of London looking for better value for money.

Prices currently start from £350,000^ for a two-bedroom mid-terraced home and increase to £1,075,000 for a five-bedroom detached home. Tailored incentives** are available with selected properties and Part Exchange* is available for home movers. Manningtree Park’s five-bedroom Danbury show home is open daily from 10am to 5pm. To book an appointment to view the show home or to find out more please visit www.cityandcountry.co.uk or call 01206 598927.

