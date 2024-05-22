New Braintree plan focuses on thriving communities, a stronger economy and a sustainable future

Increasing availability of good quality, affordable homes and developing safer and more resilient communities are among the key actions in Braintree District Council’s annual plan for the next year.

The annual plan, which was approved at a meeting of Braintree District Council’s Cabinet yesterday (Monday, 20 May), sets out how the council will deliver its key priorities for residents and businesses between now and March 2025, and supports its overall Corporate Strategy 2024-2028.

The council’s vision, to create a district of opportunity where communities can thrive, people prosper and environment is cherished for all to enjoy, will underpin the plan’s activity and projects for the coming year.

Key outcomes in the Annual Plan include:

Supporting residents through the underlying challenges of the cost-of-living crisis by providing targeted assistance to easily access food and essential goods, and enhancing health and wellbeing support for young people

Work with partners to increase the availability of affordable homes, incentives for landlords to offer affordable rented accommodation and support those in need of energy saving upgrades

More community involvement in local planning policies to guide sustainable development across the district, including neighbourhood plans, its Local Plan Review and supplementary planning documents

Continue developing business support services alongside partners to attract new businesses and grow existing businesses, including green and sustainable solutions

Deliver practical support and change for women and girls across communities within Halstead through a safer streets programme, and support with the delivery and improvement of assets that positively impact local communities in Halstead through a new community fund

Upgrading play areas with inclusive play equipment for all ages, alongside refurbishing skateparks in Braintree and Witham

Delivering more initiatives to help residents reduce their carbon emissions and make council buildings more carbon neutral, including solar panels at Witham Leisure Centre and decarbonising council vehicles

A new community garden to support people and help address social isolation.

The council continues to work towards its ‘Fit for the Future’ transformation programme to ensure that council services are delivered in the most efficient and effective way to help meet long-term financial challenges.

Cllr Graham Butland, Leader of Braintree District Council, said: “This annual plan sets out our to-do list to make our vision a reality for residents, investing in improving our services combined with tackling inequalities. Our focus remains to deliver value for money, putting Braintree district residents at the heart of all that we do and working together with our partners to build a more sustainable future for those that live and work in the district.”

The plan can be read online at www.braintree.gov.uk/councilpriorities.

