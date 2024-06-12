12 Jun City & Country Purchases Stansted Land to Support Expansion Plans
Family-owned housebuilder City & Country is pleased to announce their recent acquisition of 177 acres of land in the Stansted area.
The newly purchased site, currently used for farming, is to be promoted by City & Country’s planning team through the Council’s local plan review process. The land is situated within a sustainable location with close access to existing transport links and has the potential to be suitable for residential, commercial, and leisure opportunities. Located in the Essex area, City & Country’s newly acquired Stansted site is part of the housebuilder’s commitment to its medium- and long-term development plans.
On the new acquisition, City & Country’s Land and Property Director, Simon Marner commented: “The newly purchased Stansted land holds significant potential, and this acquisition aligns with our medium to long-term strategies to grow our residential and commercial development activities. We look forward to discussing our ideas for sensitive and sustainable development with the local community as we look towards the next steps for our plans for growth in Stansted and for the business more generally.”
Wayne Douglas, MD at City & Country, adds: “Our specialist land and planning teams are constantly striving and seeking to invest in sustainable sites in desirable locations. This new land acquisition is a significant milestone for City & Country as we look to unlock a full range of planning and development opportunities in the Essex area.”
For further information about City & Country, please visit https://www.cityandcountry.co.uk/