More leaky toilets fixed in 2023 as customers are urged to love their loo this Valentine’s Day

Essex & Suffolk Water customers who hear their toilet trickling are being encouraged to get in touch for a free leaky loo repair.

More than 1,337 homes in Essex and 205 homes in Suffolk had their trickling toilets fixed by the leaky loo team in 2023 (an increase from 1,092 in Essex and 179 in Suffolk in 2022).

Toilets that continually trickle can be a sign that the cistern is leaking, wasting on average 215 litres a day and can cost customers around £200 a year for water they aren’t using.

Once reported, there is a technical team on hand who will come out, check all of your toilets and make any repairs to make sure your loo feels loved.

Sarah Bowerman, Water Efficiency Analyst at Essex & Suffolk Water, said: “We are here to help our customers to love their toilet and their purse, as well as ensuring they aren’t wasting water as it is such a precious resource.

“Often the trickling of the overflow is something that households become used to hearing, but it shouldn’t happen. Once the toilet has been flushed, there should be a minute or two for the cistern to refill and then any noise from the toilet should stop completely.

“The leaky loo team carry out an assessment on all toilets in the home, then make simple and easy repairs, which can make a huge difference to a household’s water usage.”

If you think you have a leaky loo, please report it on 0800 953 0130 or email leakyloo@nwl.co.uk, or visit www.eswater.co.uk/help/saving-water/leaky-loos/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

