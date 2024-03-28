MINI DONKEYS ARRIVE AT REDWINGS ADA COLE IN TIME FOR SPRING OPENING

Three rescue miniature donkeys have arrived at Redwings Ada Cole, Essex, and are ready to welcome families this Easter weekend.

Spring opening hours begin at the Visitor Centre, in Nazeing, on Good Friday (29th March) after which it’ll be open every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The tiny trio – named Wedgewood, Dudley and Jack – arrived at Redwings in late December.

Jo Franklin, Senior Field Officer and Ada Cole Centre Manager, said: “The Donkey Sanctuary and the RSPCA contacted Redwings to ask if we could offer them a secure future after their owners had been struggling with their care.

“They say good things come in small packages, and that is definitely the case with these three!

“They’re all miniature donkeys, at less than 9hh, but that doesn’t mean they require any less specialist care or facilities to ensure they stay happy and healthy.”

They join the existing residents of Redwings Ada Cole, which also includes Adoption Stars Tinkerbell, Zippy, Elvis and Dotty, who are all available to sponsor as the perfect Easter gift for as little as £2 a month through the Redwings Adoption Scheme.

Visitors will be able to meet the horses and donkeys, enjoy food and drink from Dolly’s Café and browse the gift shop at Redwings Ada Cole Visitor Centre, Broadlands, Epping Road, Roydon, Nazeing, Essex, EN9 2DH on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 10-4pm (paddock walks close at 3.30pm). Entry is free but donations are very welcome. All Redwings’ centres are dog friendly.

Tinkerbell’s birthday party will take place on Sunday 14th April, right at the end of the Easter holidays. Activities start from 11.15am, all are invited and entry is free. Visitors will be able to speak to her carers, watch Tinkerbell enjoy a groom and share a pony-friendly birthday cake with her friends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

