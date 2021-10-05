Love Island’s Georgia Harrison stuns as she enjoys a wellness and detox break at Glass House Retreat

Love Island’s Georgia Harrison enjoyed a long weekend detox break at Essex’s wellness retreat Glass House Retreat, after previously admitting she’d been suffering “burn out.”

She took a dip in the new outdoor swimming pond, experienced a relaxing Elemis spa treatment, chilled out in the new outdoor Finnish sauna and enjoyed the delicious vegan cuisine.

Glass House Retreat offers bespoke programmes that are designed to champion fitness, wellness and detox. Its food menus are 100% vegan, ideal for those following a plant-based diet and who want to be kinder to the environment. In May this year, the retreat re-opened following lockdown with a new outdoor natural swimming pond.

The water is cleaned naturally, without need of harmful chemicals, which means it’s soft on skin, and provides the ability to sustain and house local wildlife such as ducks, frogs, dragonflies and mayflies.

Offering 21 rooms, a Himalayan salt sauna, indoor swimming pool, a panoramic gym and a plethora of spa treatments from expert therapists using Elemis products, Glass House Retreat is the perfect haven for tranquillity and ideal for those looking to take care of their physical and mental health.

