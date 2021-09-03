London Southend Airport welcomes AirPaws back to the terminal to support mental health and anxiety

London Southend Airport today announces that the AirPaws team will return to the terminal from tomorrow offering a calming moment for passengers (and staff).

Canine Concern is a charity which provides care dog visits to those who may benefit from the service, such as those suffering from anxiety or mental health difficulties.

The medical profession endorses findings that dogs can bring comfort to those vulnerable to mental health and anxiety. Therapy dogs can help even the most nervous of fliers regain their confidence and the airports four-legged friends will soon roam the terminal once more to offer a friendly stroke or a furry cuddle.

All therapy dogs are trained by Canine Concern to bring comfort and reduce anxiety – particularly around nervous people, or those experiencing stress. The AirPaws Crew and their accompanying handlers are a great addition to their airport customer service team, bringing a PAWfect experience to London Southend Airport.

Glyn Jones, CEO of London Southend Airport, “Following a temporary hold on visits from the airport AirPaws team of therapy dogs and their handlers due to COVID-19, we are pleased to confirm that they are returning to the terminal on selected dates from 3rd September.

The team offer support to anxious passengers and were recently on hand during our terminal tours which offered a trial run to individuals who wanted to experience the new safety measures or who suffer from mental health or anxiety.”

