LESS THAN THREE WEEKS TO GO BEFORE RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH HANGS UP ITS GLOVES

Fusing theatre, sport and technology – and taking immersive experiences in a whole new direction – Rumble in the Jungle Rematch launched in London in September and due to demand extended its run through to 9th December when it must make way for a different project taking over the space. This hugely popular show continues to attract a diverse audience and with only three weeks left in the run, this is the last chance to see the show in London for the foreseeable. Plans are afoot to tour the show internationally, watch this space!

To illustrate the scale and popularity of the show, over the course of the run at Dock X so far there has been over 19,000 lighting, sound and video cues from the technical team, 800 quick changes and over 25,000 audience members through the doors.

Widely considered to be ‘The Greatest Sporting event of the 20th Century’ the Ali v Foreman Heavyweight Championship boxing match (the first to be held in Africa) is the stuff of legend, and this live immersive event recreates all the sights, sounds and festival atmosphere that surrounded this zeitgeist-capturing event. The show offers a fresh view from the Congolese perspective, as well as through the lens and scrutiny of the Western Media.

Following the footsteps of Ali and Foreman, the cast of characters, including David Frost who reported on the match, legendary boxing promoter Don King (who was as much about show business as boxing), circulates amongst the audience as the story unfurls; from the intense media attention and press conferences, to sparring sessions with the boxers and the actual fight itself.

There is a riot of music with the Zaire ‘74 festival, which saw the biggest global acts in black music including; James Brown, BB King, Bill Withers, Sister Sledge, Miriam Makeba and Celia Cruz and a slew of Latin America’s best musicians, heavily featured.

The second experience by immersive event producers Rematch, following their recreation of the famous Borg v McEnroe Wimbledon final of 1980, Rumble in the Jungle Rematch, is a roller coaster experience that takes you into intimate dressing rooms and onto the global stage, from the pre-match trash talking to the step-by-step play-out of the fight, and everywhere in between.

Spearheaded by an amazing creative team, 12-year Secret Cinema veteran Miguel Hernando Torres Umba is Creative Director, and Writer Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, best known for two-time Olivier nominated For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy.

Heading up the music elements is Femi Temowo, acclaimed Composer and Jazz Guitarist, known for working with high profile Artists like Amy Winehouse and George Benson is Music Director. The full create team including bios is available here

Rematch has developed the show together with Authentic Brands Group (ABG) in partnership with Lonnie Ali as trustee of the Muhammad Ali Family Trust’s (MAFT) own Muhammad Ali Enterprises.

