Join the Giant Egg Hunt at RHS Garden Hyde hall this Easter

Enjoy a supersized family adventure at RHS Garden Hyde Hall, near Chelmsford, this Easter, as dozens of larger-than-life eggs await discovery on the Giant Egg Hunt.

Explorers of all ages can search the Garden to find giant decorated eggs. Find all the eggs and you’ll be rewarded with a free chocolatey treat from NOMO – the UK’s No. 1 Vegan & ‘Free From’ chocolate brand. It’s the perfect way to spend some family time outdoors when the Garden is bursting with spring bulbs and beautiful blossom.

In addition there’s lots of fun activities over the holiday period including interactive storytelling on 2 and 9 April, kid’s craft workshops on 4, 5 and 8 April, and back by popular demand the outdoor bubble show on 10 April where children can chase and pop giant bubbles.

And don’t forget our Higgledy Hyde play tower where you can swing on the ropes, whizz on the slide and wiggle on the wobble board.

Hyde Hall is open daily from 10am and there’s ample free parking. Normal garden admission applies, but please note that an additional fee applies for the pre-bookable craft workshops.

For more info visit the website: rhs.org.uk/hydehall

