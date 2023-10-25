JAMIE LAING STARS IN HILARIOUS VIDEO TO LAUNCH NEW BREWDOG X CANDY KITTENS COLLABORATION

Jamie Laing is seen getting a bit Eton-messy as he stars in a hilarious video for the launch of a new BrewDog x Candy Kittens beer – marking another exciting collaboration between the two brands.

The video – made to announce the new Eton Mess New England IPA (6.0% ABV) – sees Jamie sat at a table in a local restaurant, where his mate joins him for what he thinks is going to be a ‘messy one.’

Upon arrival, it appears as if it’s not quite the mess his friend had in mind… “Jamie, when you said we were on for a messy one, I didn’t f*cking think you meant that!” he says, pointing at an Eton Mess dessert.

Jamie asks if he’d rather celebrate the brand-new collab by “proverbially breaking bread”, to which his pal picks up the luminous pink can and responds, “No, I’d rather have a lovely beer.”

Jamie grabs hold of the can and takes his very first sip. His eyes light up and he lets out the two words… “f*cking hell!”

Jamie clearly enjoys the ‘dessert in a can,’ where the sweetness of vanilla and strawberry meets punchy hops. He enjoys it so much so that a few hours later Jamie is seen dancing in a club, having a proper Eton-messy one.

Shirt unbuttoned, holding a can of the BrewDog Eton Mess New England IPA in each hand, Jamie is left standing on top of tables screaming “oggy, oggy, oggy, oi oi oi”, to a frenzied crowd.

