IYASU Medical Bags blends fashion with vegan and recycled fabrics for healthcare heroes

UK-based medical fashion brand, IYASU Medical Bags, is reminding its customers this Veganuary that its diverse range of medical bags have at least one thing in common – they are 100% vegan and made with recycled fabrics.

IYASU Medical Bags, founded by visionary NHS GP, Dr Catherine Fernando, was created to provide modern and feminine alternatives to the outdated, traditional medical bag. Sympathising with the various requirements of healthcare practitioners, Dr Catherine has meticulously curated a captivating collection of vegan leather medical bags that seamlessly fuse style and utility.

A recent research study conducted by Future Market Insights found that the vegan clothing market, including accessories, is projected to grow by 12% from 2023 – 2033, reaching a value of USD $2.2 billion. The continued growth in IYASU’s sales and its recent expansion into the US market shows the vegan accessory market is on track to boom.

The fabric on each style of Dr Fernando’s stylish yet practically designed bags are made from 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) and the trimmings are all made from recycled vegan materials.

Each bag is proudly named after a historic medical icon, and is carefully designed to offer convenience and organisation, enabling healthcare professionals to carry their essential medical toolkit while staying on the cutting edge of fashion.

IYASU Medical Bags founder & CEO, Dr Catherine Fernando, said: “In line with my own principles and those shared by many of my fellow healthcare workers, IYASU Medical bags will always be vegan, cruelty free and sustainable. Our range of medical bags are created using over 60% recycled materials, to ensure our range is not only fashion forward, but ethical too.

“For doctors, having the right medical bag is as important as the equipment it holds. Our mission is to revolutionise the female medical bag market, to ensure functionality never means we have to sacrifice fashion or ethics.”

Join IYASU Medical Bags in celebrating Veganuary by exploring its exclusive collection of medical bags. The bags range from £275 to £340 (RRP) and are available from Etsy, Williams Medical Supplies, and IYASUbags.com.

