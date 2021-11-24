It’s a Big Weekend for getting your Covid jab in Essex

More pre-bookable and walk-in Covid vaccine appointment slots are being made available in Essex this coming weekend. This follows the latest announcement that 40 – 49 year olds can now receive a Covid booster jab, six months after their second dose. 16 and 17 year olds can also now receive a second dose 12 weeks after their first dose.

Some hospitals, GP practices, large vaccination centres and community pharmacies across Essex are already vaccinating residents and you can find out more by visiting COVID-19 Vaccine Information for Essex (essexcovidvaccine.nhs.uk)

Information about eligibility, how to find a site near you and how to make an appointment can also be found at Coronavirus (COVID-19) – NHS (www.nhs.uk) or by calling 119.

In addition to this, even more slots are available this weekend;

Chelmsford City Racecourse – anyone who is eligible can receive their Pfizer 1st, 2nd or booster dose at Chelmsford City Racecourse this weekend. The vaccination team will be there Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Pre-bookable appointments can be made online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/eputs-big-vaccination-weekend-saturday-27th-sunday-28th-november-tickets-215652742157

A number of walk-in appointments will also be available on both days (just turn up) subject to vaccine availability on the day.

Orsett Hospital – anyone who is eligible can receive their Pfizer 1st, 2nd or booster dose at Orsett Hospital this weekend. The vaccination team will be there Saturday (9am-6pm) and Sunday (9am-5pm). These are walk-in appointments (just turn up) subject to vaccine availability on the day.

There will also be more capacity this weekend at some of the larger vaccination centres across Essex.

Alistair Farquharson Centre in Thurrock

The Lodge in Runwell

Southend Civic Centre in Victoria Avenue

Tyler’s Ride in South Woodham Ferrers

These sites are open to both pre-booked appointments and walk-in appointments, on a first come, first serve basis on both Saturday and Sunday from 8.30am to 7.30pm.

Runnymede Hall in Thundersley will only be open on Sunday from 8.30am to 7.30pm for pre-booked appointments and walk-in appointments which again will be on a first come, first serve basis.

While the national vaccination programme continues to make progress, there are still many people who are eligible to be vaccinated, and they are encouraged to come forward as soon as possible.

