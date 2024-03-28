HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP INCREASES FUNDRAISING FOR MACMILLAN THIS EASTER

As part of a new fundraising initiative, ten-pin bowling fans can make a difference for those living with cancer this Easter by visiting one of the Hollywood Bowl or Puttstars mini golf centres across the UK.

Customers who spring into the lanes across the Easter weekend – Friday 29th March to Monday 1st April – will be able to take part in a lineup of egg-stravagant activities and fun-filled games for the whole family.

This includes the Golden Egg-venture, where a Golden Egg will be hidden each day of the Easter holidays at each Hollywood Bowl and Puttstars centre across the country.

For every guest who finds a Golden Egg and shares a photo on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok with #HWBGolden or #PSGolden, Hollywood Bowl Group will donate £10 to its official charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support*.

As well as donating to the well-deserving charity, Hollywood Bowl and Puttstars winners of the Golden Egg-venture will be entered into a draw for a chance to win an annual bowling or mini golf pass!

Liz Penney, Head of Marketing, at Hollywood Bowl, said: “At Hollywood Bowl Group, we’re all about helping families to make memories and spend quality time with their loved ones. That’s why our partnership with Macmillan, who support families living with cancer, is so important to us.

“The Golden Egg-venture brings fun and excitement for our guests, and knowing that you’re doing good at the same time makes this initiative really special. Our guests are helping us to help those living with cancer.”

Guests can also bowl or putt early and score big by booking online to get up to 50%* off using the Early Bird offer for games booked before 11am, then simply head to your nearest Hollywood Bowl or Puttstars and Hop into Hollywood for the ultimate family day out.

You can wear your own shoes to bowl in and customers are encouraged to visit the Hollywood Bowl and Puttstars websites www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk and www.puttstars.co.uk to pre-book your visit and be the first to find out more about your local centre’s offers by signing up to their VIP mailing list.

