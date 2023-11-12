Holly Trees Primary School presented with cheque for £1,000 from The Baytree Shopping Centre

Holly Trees Primary School in Brentwood have been presented with a cheque for £1,000 after their success in The Baytree Shopping Centre’s Christmas Character Competition.

The competition sought to find a Christmas character to feature in the centre’s festive campaigns, asking local schools to submit their entries in the hope of being chosen and winning a £1,000 donation to their school. The competition received over 500 entries from 17 local schools, but ultimately it was six entries from Holly Trees Primary School that captured the essence of Christmas and formed a cohesive ‘Christmas Crew’ for the campaign.

The six winners treated with a visit from Councillor Gareth Barrett, Mayor of Brentwood and General Manager of The Baytree Shopping Centre Maria Kyriacou-Edwards on Wednesday 8th November, where a giant cheque for £1,000 was presented. Each child also received a certificate and goodie bag made up from stores at The Baytree, which included a range of art supplies and Christmas treats.

The pupils were also shown a sneak peek of the artwork that is set to feature within the shopping centre and across all digital platforms, much to their delight.

Sarah Meacher, Headteacher at Holly Trees Primary School commented “Holly Trees is over the moon to have won the Baytree Christmas Art Competition. The children worked really hard on their entries and to have six winning pictures is just amazing. The children are so excited that their work is going to be used for Christmas promotions and they will be able to see it up on posters in Brentwood town centre.”

Sarah continued, “The children have decided to spend the money on creating an ‘Art Station’ that can be used at playtimes and lunchtimes so that children can continue to create works of art, even when they are outside the classroom. Thank you to The Baytree from everyone at Holly Trees.”

Mayor Councillor Gareth Barrett also commented “A huge congratulations to the six winners for their fantastic efforts designing such wonderful entries. It is wonderful to see the array of talent we have within our Borough and present Holly Trees with a cheque for £1,000 so they can continue to foster the children’s artistic talents.”

The Baytree will shortly be announcing their ‘highly commended’ entries from a variety of schools that captured the hearts of the judges. The entries are set to be displayed on website shortly and will each receive a certificate for their efforts.

Maria Kyriacou-Edwards, General Manager of The Baytree Shopping Centre, commented “It was a pleasure to visit Holly Trees to present the winners with their well-deserved cheque for £1,000, and hear more about the inspiration behind each drawing. Our competition showcased such a wide range of talent from schools in Brentwood, and we cannot thank the 17 schools enough for taking part. Keep an eye out for our Christmas campaign coming soon!”

