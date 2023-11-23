High-End New Builds Launched in London’s Metroland

Leading boutique luxury developer Amara Property has recently opened the dedicated show home at its award-winning[2] flagship development, Alto, situated in the coveted London district of Northwood in the Borough of Hillingdon.

The show home is the first to complete of the four available semi-detached properties on the private gated development. Each family home, complete with private driveway and garage, is available for £1.25 million, and has been fully dressed by Amara Bespoke to showcase its signature interior style that blends fixtures and furnishings befitting of a prime central townhouse with the space and comfort of a suburban family house.

Expertly designed, the interiors are a feat of contemporary architecture, showcasing Amara’s signature flair and vision, which combines traditional and contemporary features to reflect the character of the area. High specification materials and finishes have been chosen to create a luxurious yet homely ambience.

The interior palette is a mixture of soft furniture, lush light carpeting and neutral wall tones, with pastel and primary-coloured throws and pillows to add a vibrant finish to each room. There is also a golden touch across each room, with a gold-plated feature chandelier in the main living room, as well as a gold rimmed coffee table and side tables throughout the home, whilst the lampshades in each bedroom have a gold base.

Externally striking, the design of the Alto show home features a light brick façade and large windows set within black frames that creates a striking contrast. Providing an eye-catching element to the exterior, a large feature gable window is present in the front bedroom and fills the large space with natural light.

Spaced across three floors, each Alto property comprises an open-plan kitchen/family room on the ground floor, with a separate entrance hall and private garage. A reception room that opens onto a terrace is on the first floor looking out into the spacious landscaped garden, as well as a guest bedroom, bathroom and study – perfect for those working from home.

The main living space is on the first floor, with an impressive master bedroom complete with large ensuite bathroom and generous walk-in wardrobe and access to a spacious private terrace. A guest bedroom suite completes the floor. Each home benefits from access to sizeable rear gardens that are part sunken patio part landscaped.

Rutu Buddhdev, Managing Director at Amara Property, commented: “We’re incredibly excited to launch the show home at Alto as it provides us with the perfect opportunity to showcase the quality of the homes available at this attractive boutique development. Working with our inhouse team of design experts, Amara Bespoke, we wanted to create something that was individual yet clearly had our noticeable style and level of quality finish that we have become well known for.

“We also wanted to deliver a collection of homes befitting of the quality of the area, whilst taking the overall finish up to a new level for comparable new builds close by. To create a collection of homes that are visually striking yet practical and comfortable internally is no mean feat, but when potential purchasers come to look around, we’re confident that they will see this as the benchmark for a brand-new family home in Northwood.”

Alto is situated within an exclusive area of the popular Northwood district and is in close proximity to a number of good schools, including St. Helens Girls School, Merchant Taylors Boys School and Watford Grammar Schools among others.

Better known as Metroland, Alto is within easy reach of excellent transport links, with Moor Park and Northwood stations (Metropolitan line) close by, whilst also handily placed for the M25, M1 and M40.

This exclusive collection of homes are priced from £1.25 million, with viewings of the Alto show house available to book via appointment. For further information contact Amara Property on Tel: 0208 950 2873 or email sales@amaraproperty.co.uk

