Halstead Dog Day for Safer Streets Project

Braintree District Council is hosting a ‘Dog Day’ in Halstead Public Gardens as part of their Safer Streets Project this April.

The event, taking place on Saturday 20 April from 10am to 2pm, will provide an opportunity for dog owners to sign up to Essex Police initiative ‘Dogwatch’ to report anything unusual they spot as part of their daily dog walks.

The event will feature a puppy parade, fun family dog show and children’s dog trail for owners and their dogs to take part in.

Exhibiting at the event will be Essex Police, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, Essex Therapy Dogs, Community 360, Dogs Trust, Danaher Animal Home, United in Kind, Halstead Leisure Centre and more to be announced.

The event is completely free to attend, but those who register via the Eventbrite can claim a goody bag at the event.

Cllr Mary Cunningham, Cabinet Member for Stronger Communities at Braintree District Council, said: “This event is an excellent opportunity for Halstead residents to find out more about the Safer Streets project and for dog owners to sign up to the Dogwatch scheme to keep an eye out of their community. It’s a great free event for dog owners and dog lovers alike!”

Braintree District Council, in partnership with the Office of the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner for Essex secured £300,223 of Safer Streets funding to address issues including anti-social behaviour and crime prevention in Halstead.

