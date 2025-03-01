01 Mar HALLOWEEN HAUNT FEST:HERTFORDSHIRE TO BECOME THE EPICENTRE OF FRIGHTS AND THRILLS THIS OCTOBER!
Get ready, Halloween enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and horror movie fans! Hertfordshire is about to be transformed into a spine-tingling spectacle like you’ve never experienced before. Halloween Haunt Fest is set to bring a new horrifying event to the UK, delivering three weeks of heart-stopping excitement and unforgettable adventures this spooky season.
Halloween Haunt Fest will be hosted at the Hertfordshire Showground from 17 October until 01 November.
The Ultimate Halloween Extravaganza – Prepare to step into a realm where fantasy and reality collide. Halloween Haunt Fest boasts four jaw-dropping interactive attractions, designed in partnership with UK award winning creatives. Sensational special effects, jaw dropping sets, and unexpected thrilling moments, will have you feeling like you’ve been transported straight into the heart of a blockbuster horror film.
Immersive Adventures – This isn’t just a Halloween event, it’s an immersive experience! Each attraction reimagines iconic stories that have captured imaginations for generations. The entire event will be brought to life with atmospheric entertainment and real life actors guaranteeing a fright around every corner.
Don’t Miss Out – Tickets go on sale TODAY with an exclusive early bird offer for the bravest souls who lock in their spots early. Follow at Facebook: @halloweenhauntfest. Instagram: @halloween_haunt_fest. Tik Tok: @halloween.haunt.f X: @HalloweenHauntF and visit www.HalloweenHauntFest.co.ukfor exclusive updates of this all-new Halloween adventure.
DARE TO STEP INTO THE STORY? WELCOME TO HALLOWEEN HAUNT FEST. WHERE NIGHTMARES BECOME A REALITY.