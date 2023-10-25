Green light given for 24 new council apartments in Staple Tye

Plans to build 24 high-quality council apartments in Staple Tye have recently been given planning approval as part of the council’s priorities to rebuild our town and restore pride in Harlow.

The scheme will be one of the first to be delivered by the new Harlow Regeneration Partnership which is a joint venture between Harlow Council and The Hill Group. Work on site is due to start next month.

The green light to updated plans for redevelopment of the former Lister House site on Perry Road was given at last month’s Development Management Committee. The site has been derelict for several years. There were no objections to the plans.

The development will restore pride to the area and is part of the regeneration and transformation of the Staple Tye.

The development will include 4 one-bedroom apartments and 20 two-bedroom apartments and office space on the ground floor. The building will include solar panels and be powered by air source heat pumps, providing energy efficient homes and business space to help keep energy bills down.

The scheme will include 24 car park spaces and 32 cycle spaces, with 15 electric vehicle charging points along with 4 commercial parking spaces and 10 cycle spaces.

Some trees will need to be removed but these will be replaced by new trees and there will be new high-quality landscaped areas created.

Councillor Michael Hardware, cabinet portfolio holder for economic development, said:

“Not only will this development deliver much-needed homes for Harlow residents, but it will also contribute to the regeneration and renewal of Staple Tye. The former Lister House site has been sitting derelict for far too long and now I am pleased to say we can get on with the job of rebuilding this area of Staple Tye.

“These high-quality apartments will be some of the most energy efficient homes in Harlow and they will all be delivered by the Harlow Regeneration Partnership, which was only recently launched by the council to accelerate the rebuild of our town.

“We look forward to working with The Hill Group on this development with work set to start on this site shortly.”

Tom Hill, Managing Director at The Hill Group, said,

“We are delighted to receive planning approval for our first site in partnership with Harlow Council, contributing to the regeneration of Harlow Town. This first exciting development is just the beginning for the Harlow Regeneration Partnership, and we look forward, not only to starting on site at Perry Road, but to delivering many more high quality, affordable homes for Harlow’s communities in the future.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

