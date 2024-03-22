GET READY TO INDULGE YOUR SENSES AS THE TEAM AT CADBURY WORLD PUTS FINISHING TOUCHES TO NEW RIDE AHEAD OF OPENING

Prepare for an unforgettable chocolate themed journey this Easter as the team at Cadbury World were spotted putting the finishing touches to the exciting new ride that is set to leave visitors with an appetite for more when it opens on Friday 29th March.

Ahead of the official opening of Cadbury Chocolate Quest, the brand new indoor trackless ride, the team were busy making sure that all nine of the new Cadbury cars which weigh 750kg each were sparkling, giving them a thorough dust down and polish. But the preparations don’t stop there, the team also ensured that the mouth-watering liquid chocolate which features at the end of the ride and will see litres of chocolate run through it daily, was flowing faultlessly. Each of the twenty-three cocoa pods were given an individual polish as well as the cheeky Buttons monkeys which feature throughout the ride.

This new addition to Cadbury World, which was announced earlier this year, will see guests set a choc-tastic mission by Freddo before they jump aboard a Cadbury car and complete an immersive and entertaining quest to collect all the delicious ingredients needed to make a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk, using lasers to zap them up.

After travelling through the chocolatey quest, guests will disembark the ride and collect a Cadbury treat made with all the ingredients they have ‘collected.’ Using a combination of 3D themed sets and virtual screens, the ride will be brought to life with sounds, lights, smells and heat making it a truly interactive and sensory experience.

Cadbury Chocolate Quest is part of a wider £8m investment for Cadbury World, with further ambitions for the much-loved, long-standing attraction. Merlin Entertainments commenced operation of Cadbury World in January 2023 and is accelerating success by bringing in expertise in guest experience and injecting financial investment to help with growth and attraction-wide improvements.

Tim Waters, Regional Director of the Birmingham cluster at Merlin Entertainments, said: “We are almost ready for action here at Cadbury World and the whole team is so excited to see all the hard work that has gone into this massive project come to life. From polishing the cars and testing the flowing liquid chocolate, the team have been working round the clock to prepare the ride in time to welcome guests when it launches on Friday 29th March, we can’t wait to see Cadbury Chocolate Quest in action as we really feel it is a ride that will be enjoyed by everyone.”

