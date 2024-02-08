Game of Thrones Studio Tour celebrates 2nd birthday with an Iron Throne cake, a new website, online shop, and more!

The official Game of Thrones Studio Tour has celebrated its 2nd birthday with the launch of a new website, a new e-commerce store featuring exclusive merchandise, a new 7-day-a-week Belfast and Dublin coach service to the Studio Tour – and topped off celebrations with a spectacular Iron Throne birthday cake!

Adding to the festivities, actor Ian McElhinney, famous for his role as Ser Barristan Selmy in Game of Thrones, returned to the Seven Kingdoms to be featured in an exclusive video revisiting the history of Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge – a principal Game of Thrones film location Northern Ireland – for the visitor attraction’s new website.

Situated along the Dublin-Belfast corridor, Game of Thrones Studio Tour offers a world-class visitor experience, allowing guests to explore captivating sets, authentic screen-used props, over 150 stunning costumes, opulent weapons like the Catspaw Dagger and Long Claw, interactive screens, and various behind-the-scenes elements that contributed to the creation of the acclaimed HBO series. The immersive experience brings Westeros to life and evokes the show’s epic scale – from King’s Landing, Winterfell, Dragonstone, The Wall, and the lands beyond.

The new Game of Thrones Studio Tour daily coach service from Belfast RTN will depart from the Visit Belfast Welcome Centre three times a day at 9.30am, 11am, and 2pm, while a Dublin RTN coach service will depart once a day, every day at 10am.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

