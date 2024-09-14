Free 3 Day Pass for Braintree, Rochford and Southend leisure centres to mark National Fitness Day

With National Fitness Day taking place on Wednesday 18th September, Fusion Lifestyle, the registered charity that operates leisure facilities in Braintree, Rochford and Southend is offering all local residents the chance to claim a free 3-day pass to kick start, restart or continue their fitness journeys.

The pass can be used to enjoy swimming, the gym or group exercise.

This year’s National Fitness Day aims to help people get active and improve their health and wellbeing and the free 3-day pass provides plenty of time for centre visitors to try a few different activities and find the ones that suit them best.

Fusion CEO, Anthony Cawley, commented: “National Fitness Day is a great time of year to remind people how important it is to keep active. Our friendly, helpful teams are on hand at all our centres to offer advice and encouragement whether you are starting a new fitness journey or experienced and looking to change up your routine.”

