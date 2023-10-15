FOLLOWING A SELL OUT EDINBURGH FRINGE RUN MP ROSIE HOLT ANNOUNCES UK TOUR OF THAT’S POLITAINMENT!

image001.jpgFresh off the campaign trail of the Edinburgh Fringe, the UK’s favourite politician is now turning her attention to her constituents across the UK; hope is not totally lost for British politics as Rosie Holt takes her hit show That’s Politainment! to venues spanning the length and breadth of the country. Opening at Didcot Cornerstone Arts Centre on 11th April 2024 tickets are available now from https://www.rosieholt.co.uk.

Rosie Holt is embarking on her most ambitious political campaign yet: touring Great Britain. Rosie returns to tight-rope the thin line between politics and entertainment as she heads to over 20 venues across the UK. Following Didcot, she will then head to Newbury, Winchester, London, Swindon, Bristol, Bridgwater, Norwich, Northampton, Bradford, Maidenhead, Tunbridge Wells, Bury St Edmunds, Colchester, Birmingham, Farnham, Leeds, Brighton, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Salford before closing the ballot box in Chipping Norton on 31st May 2024.

The worse the political career, the more lucrative the subsequent entertainment opportunities. Matt Hancock may have slaughtered millions but now he’s making a killing. So, can Rosie Holt’s viral hit MP character follow in the footsteps of ‘politainers’ Dorries, Farage and Rees-Mogg and leap from the pages of Hansard to Heat? You will have to come along to Rosie’s political rally to find out.

A character-driven show, Rosie Holt: That’s Politainment! analyses the blend of politics and entertainment in today’s public sphere. Political-satirist Rosie Holt explores current political trends audiences will too often recognise, as she brings some much needed comic relief to them. She’s at the top of her game and this is a show not to be missed.

MP Rosie Holt said today: “I am so excited to be going on tour again and reminding everyone why this government is great.”

Rosie Holt is an actor, comedian and satirist. She is best known for her popular satirical videos on Twitter with over 6.5 million views of her playing an MP skewering the political landscape. She is the winner of the Chortle Social Media Award 2022 and a nominee of the BPG Emerging Creators Award 2022 and Funny Women Content Creator Award 2022. The Times named her online work in its ’10 Best Political Comedies’ and her recent Edinburgh show ROSIE HOLT: THE WOMAN’S HOUR sold out its entire run before the start of the fringe and added a plethora of extra dates.

Other credits include Ashley Blaker 6.5 Children (Radio 4), The Russell Howard (Sky Max), DMS Are Open (Radio 4), Please Use The Other Door (Radio 4), and the critically acclaimed two hander theatre show The Crown Live! (Seabright Productions), a parody of Netflix’s The Crown. Rosie has shared stage with The Comedy Store Players (The Comedy Store), and also hosts the satirical podcast, NONCENSORED with comedian Eshaan Akbar and actor/ improviser Brendan Murphy, which has been nominated for 2023’s ARIA Comedy Award.

