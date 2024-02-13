Fall in Love with Croydon: L&Q Hosts Viewing Day at Addiscombe Oaks

For people eager to take their first step onto the property ladder in South London, L&Q will host a viewing day event at Addiscombe Oaks on Saturday 17th February. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, buyers can receive an additional £500 towards their buying costs, on top of L&Q’s current incentive of £3,000, when they reserve by the 29th February and quote the code ‘Love Croydon’!* Those who attend the event will also be able to enjoy Valentine’s Day themed treats and drinks.

L&Q is currently marketing a collection of two- and three-bedroom Shared Ownership apartments at Addiscombe Oaks. Ticking all the boxes of a vibrant London lifestyle, the development offers stylish newbuild homes in a prime location, close to the shops, restaurants and excellent transport links of East Croydon.

Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director at L&Q comments, “We’re pleased to be launching an exclusive incentive to provide extra support for aspiring Shared Owners this February. The viewing day event is the perfect opportunity for first-time buyers to speak to our sales team about the Shared Ownership process, whilst touring the show home and getting a feel for what life in Croydon could offer them.

“Our two- and three-bedroom apartments at Addiscombe Oaks are the perfect starter home for young couples and growing families looking to set down roots in South London.”

Each brand-new home has sleek fully equipped fitted kitchens and bathrooms, with bright living spaces designed for getting together. Buyers can enjoy the ease of moving straight into their new home, with integrated appliances including an oven, ceramic hob, fridge freezer and dishwasher. The open-plan layout makes for sociable living spaces with ample room for working from home requirements. An essential for any apartment in the capital, every two- and three-bedroom home at Addiscombe Oaks comes with a private balcony or terrace. Residents also enjoy access to communal gardens. A video door entry system provides extra convenience whilst shared bicycle storage is provided for every home.

Addiscombe Oaks is ideally situated for residents to take advantage of Croydon’s wealth of nearby amenities and facilities. BOXPARK Croydon, the Centrale & Whitgift Shopping Centre and the Surrey Street Market are all a short walk away, providing entertainment and an array of retail options on the doorstep. For those who enjoy an active lifestyle, Croydon College, Nuffield Health Croydon Central and Fitness & Wellbeing Gym are all less than a mile away. Tranquillity amidst the urban environment can be found at the Queen’s Gardens, a public garden in the centre of Croydon which features areas of lawn, a central fountain, and a play area.

Buyers at Addiscombe Oaks enjoy exceptional connectivity across the capital. Situated just a few minutes’ walk from East Croydon Station, one of the busiest public transport interchanges in the UK, the development is perfect for anyone needing to commute. The station runs regular and fast services directly into London Victoria and London Bridge. Train services include Thameslink and Southern Rail, meaning residents also benefit from quick links to Brighton and Gatwick Airport. For travel via tram, East Croydon has three tram routes linking residents at Addiscombe Oaks to Elmers End, Beckenham Junction and Wimbledon to New Addington.

Shared Ownership prices at Addiscombe Oaks currently start from £104,375 for a 25% share of a two-bedroom apartment (full market value: £417,500).

