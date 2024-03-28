ESSEX HOUSING DEVELOPMENT ACHIEVES FULLY SOLD STATUS

A housing development by David Wilson Homes in Essex has now completely sold out.

Launched in June 2022, the developer in Essex has successfully delivered a range of 100 two, three and four bedroom properties at Mortimer Place in Hatfield Peverel, including 40 affordable homes.

The Birkdale Rise community has now transformed into a lively neighbourhood, bustling with families who enjoy the newly established play area, trim trail and various amenities.

Mortimer Place has brought significant investment to Hatfield Peverel through its planning agreement, creating around 200 new job opportunities for local people during the construction phase.

David Wilson Homes’ investments include £100,000 for outdoor sports facilities, £60,000 for onsite play equipment, £70,000 towards community building, and £26,000 for improvements to public rights of way in the area.

Recently, David Wilson Homes concluded its investment in the village and its surroundings by contributing to the renovation of Strutt Memorial Ground. This community facility received £265,000 in funding from Hatfield Peverel Parish Council and Braintree District Council, as part of a commitment from various housing developers in the region.

In line with its dedication to supporting the local community, David Wilson Homes has undertaken several initiatives over the years, such as sponsoring Santa’s grotto at Hatfield Peverel’s Christmas in the Park event and providing 60 hi-vis kit bags to St Andrew’s Junior School to ensure the safety of schoolchildren during the darker nights and mornings.

Last year, Priti Patel, Member of Parliament for Witham, was invited for a tour of the development in her constituency, which received high praise via a National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality award.

Will Phair, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties, said: “We are incredibly proud of the success of Mortimer Place. This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional homes and enhancing local communities.

“We still have a number of homes for sale in the county at our Hullbridge development, High Elms Park, and are encouraging any house-hunters looking to find a high-quality home in the area to visit our show homes and find out what’s available.”

David Wilson Homes’ High Elms Park features a range of four and five bedroom homes, and currently has offers of up to £30,000 of savings on upgrades on selected properties.

