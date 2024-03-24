Easter activities and giveaways with Essex County Council’s free interactive app

Top prizes and local, family-friendly activities are on offer in the lead up to Easter, with Essex County Council’s free interactive app.

Essex families are encouraged to download the ‘Essex Year of…’ app for a chance to win a daily prize in the lead up to the Easter weekend.

The app is a free resource made available across the county as part of the £1.5m Essex Year of Numbers initiative that was launched to help people of all ages to thrive in numeracy.

Featuring free maths games, activities, resources, and information on events coming up throughout the year, the app is available on both android and iOS devices.

From 25th March – 5th April, the app will pose daily Easter themed maths questions for children aged 7 to 15 to answer. By opening a new door each day between 25th and 1st April, users will need to crack the maths puzzle and submit the correct answer to be in with a chance of winning the daily maths related prize.

Prizes include games, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) kits and coding toys.

The Essex Year of Numbers initiative was launched in response to evidence produced by the charity National Numeracy that shows a link between low numeracy skills and debt, unemployment, and even poor health. It also aims to close the grade gap for disadvantaged children in Essex.

Councillor Tony Ball, Essex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education Excellence, Lifelong Learning and Employability said: “In the run up to Easter, we hope that our daily competitions will help get children thinking about maths and numeracy in new and exciting ways outside of the school classroom.

“We will have some wonderful prizes on offer for any clever puzzle solvers to receive. Our aim is for the app to be a continuous source of fun for young people to try their hand at maths games and activities via their smartphones and devices, whilst also keeping up to date on the latest news and events linked to the Essex Year of Numbers.”

Download the Essex Year of app from the App Store

Download the Essex Year of app from Google Play

Terms and conditions for the Easter hunt competition can be found via the Essex County Council website, and on the Essex Year of… app.

