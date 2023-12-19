Earn yourself £5 just by buying your loved one a present this Christmas

Nationwide cinema chain Showcase Cinemas is offering all customers the gift of film this Christmas, with the chance to earn a £5 gift card for themselves if they purchase a £25 gift card for a loved one.

All lucky present buyers need to do is head to the Showcase Cinemas box office or website and purchase a £25 gift card, the perfect present for any film fanatics this festive season, and they’ll receive a £5 gift card to use themselves – free of charge.

The offer comes as almost a quarter (23%)1 of Brits are more tempted to purchase a gift for someone if it means they benefit from it too.

What’s more, nearly one in five people in the UK will still be last minute shopping on Christmas Eve, with almost half of the nation (46%) citing vouchers and gift cards as the perfect Christmas present.

The gift card could be the solution to that one person who is impossible to buy for, as research revealed nearly a third of Brits (30%) believe their partner is the most troublesome when it comes to gift giving, followed by dad (20%) and mum (18%).

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “Christmas is renowned for being the most wonderful time of the year, but there’s no doubt we all experience the stresses of last-minute shopping as we get nearer to the big day.

“We’re hoping our gift cards can help take away some of those stresses and provide the perfect gift for film lovers and cinemagoers across the nation, while also allowing the buyer to bag a cheeky bonus for themselves. What could be better than giving the gift of film (and tasty cinema snacks) this Christmas?!”

To purchase a Showcase Cinemas gift card, and earn yourself £5 for every £25 gift card purchased, head to your local cinema’s box office or visit the website here: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/gifts

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

