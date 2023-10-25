Don’t negotiate with Hamas, says former Israeli ambassador to the UK

A former Israeli ambassador to the UK has warned against negotiating with Hamas, insisting that it needs to be “dismantled and destroyed”.

Daniel Taub told GB News: “This is not an issue for negotiation. It’s such a fundamental moral issue that there needs to be an absolutely clear voice from the international community that is out of bounds, it’s unacceptable.

“There needs to be massive pressure brought to bear and this is another reason why Israelis are so convinced that, although we’ve tried every other way, we cannot continue in a situation where next to us on the other side of the fence is an Iranian-sponsored terrorist regime.”

Speaking during a discussion with Mark Longhurst and Pip Tomson, he added: “We are not in the business of deal making with Hamas. After what we have seen Hamas doing, and what we anticipate it would do.

“The reason for terrorism is primarily seeing terrorism succeed. People see terrorism succeed somewhere and that’s what nourishes this evil.

“And it’s absolutely critical, not just for the Israelis of the south, but for freedom loving people everywhere that Hamas is not seen to have succeeded and actually be wiped out of Gaza.”

Asked if he expected an imminent ground invasion, Taub said: “We know what a ground incursion involves. It’s not something that we are keen to do.

“It’s our children, my children and others who are there on the front lines. They’re the soldiers who are defending us, and we have no joy, no enthusiasm to see them go into this and enter this nest of terrorism.

“But unfortunately, we don’t see another choice. And we know that for there to be a future for Israelis here and for Palestinians, we need to see Hamas dismantled and destroyed.”

