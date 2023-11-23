Crosstown launches the vegan Mont Blanc, inspired by 19th century Paris dessert

Crosstown has gone all out this Christmas with a second drop of festive flavours launching on Friday 24 November, including the showstopping winter Mont Blanc doughnut, a festive treat certain to ignite all the senses.

Inspired by the nineteenth-century Paris dessert Mont Blanc, named because the dish resembles a snow-capped mountain, the Crosstown Mont Blanc (ve) has been created with spiced vegan dough, filled with a warm chestnut custard, generously coated with a cream cheese and chestnut glaze, then finished with a showstopping vegan meringue.

When bought in Crosstown stores or ordered online for same day delivery, the doughnut special comes served in an individual box with ribbon (£6 each). The Mont Blanc will also be available for nationwide delivery in festive doughnut gift boxes, joining Crosstown’s other festive flavours: Ginger, Blackberry & Pear (ve) and Gianduja Chocolate & Hazelnut.

Alongside the Mont Blanc (ve) comes a new Christmas cookie. Cinnamon & Cranberry – the perfect blend of sweet and tart with Crosstown’s chocolate chip and cranberry dough, infused with a touch of cinnamon for a cosy twist. Generously drizzled with a cinnamon icing, complete with a cranberry and freeze-dried raspberry. Available from Crosstown stores (£3 each) and in the Crosstown Christmas Doughnut & Cookie Box.

The new doughnut and cookie flavours will be available individually in all Crosstown stores and in boxes of six or 12 for nationwide delivery across England, Wales and lowland Scotland) from Friday 24 November until 31 December. Visit https://www.crosstown.co.uk/christmas/ for more information or to place an order.

