Countdown to Christmas is coming at Chrisp Street

The countdown to Christmas officially begins tomorrow (Thursday 23 November) at an event for the entire community at Chrisp Street Market.

With students from Mayflower, Lansbury Lawrence and St Saviour’s primary schools performing festive songs and dances, the community will have the chance to enjoy making snowflake decorations and other arts and crafts activities, as well as delicious mince pies, hot chocolate and the full eating, drinking and shopping experience around Chrisp Street Market – all ahead of the official big switch-on of the area’s Christmas lights by the local ward councillors including Ohid Ahmed, Iqbal Hossain and Jahed Choudhury

Organised by Chrisp Street Developments Limited and funded by developer Telford Homes, the free community event will take place on 23 November 2023 from 3pm until 7pm, and will be a chance for the Tower Hamlets community to come together, enjoy the festivities, and begin the countdown to Chrispmas.

Following introductions and an elf-fuelled warm-up act, students from Mayflower Primary School will take to the stage for some festive classics and modern Christmas hits from 3:30pm, with Lansbury Lawrence from 3:55 and St Saviour’s from 4:05pm. Local councillors will then hit the switch for the lights, accompanied by a snow extravaganza (which will take place on the hour every hour), followed by an afternoon of hot chocolate, mince pies, workshops and entertainment. Also announced will be the ive lucky winners to the Early Bird giveaway who will receive their £50 shopping vouchers to kick off the festive shopping.

The event is the first of two Chrispmas celebrations being organised by Telford Homes, along with its festive fun day on 16 December when Santa Claus will make an early visit to Chrisp Street. Other activities planned for the day include Elfie Selfies, cookie decorating, snowy street games, plus tasty treats from traders and pop-ups. Proceeds of the fairground rides, which include Tea-cups and a Swan Lake inspired ride, will be donated to Neighbours In Poplar.

Shoppers also have a chance throughout November and December to win £1000 cash prize in the Chrisp Street ‘Grand’ Prize Draw as well as many more gifts including a Fortnum and Mason gift hamper. Every purchase made at a Chrisp Street store or stall of a minimum of £5 or more is a chance to win when you enter. All shoppers must do is write their name, number, email and post code on the back of their receipt and post it at the collection box at the clock tower OR enter online following the simple steps: https://www.chrispstreet.org.uk/christmas

Neil Daley, teacher at Lansbury Lawrence, said: “Being part of the Chrisp Street Market Christmas light switch on is an exciting opportunity. The children are thrilled to share in the local festivities and it will be a special afternoon for us all. Lansbury Lawrence is proud to be part of the show, so we are looking forward to sharing the joyous occasion with our community. We’d encourage everyone to come down and enjoy what’s on offer.”

Meiko Savard, Investment Director at Telford Homes said: “These events are such a valuable opportunity to come together as a community, and enjoy the festive season. I’d love to see a great turnout from across the borough to show the children their support and to shop locally in Tower Hamlets with the exceptional traders and businesses around Chrisp Street Market. Come on down for a memorable and magical evening.”

