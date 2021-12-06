Coal for Jacks? Jack voted the UK’s ‘naughtiest’ name

Ahead of Christmas, new research has lifted the lid on Britain’s ‘naughtiest’ and ‘nicest’ names as well as revealing how Brits feel about others’ monikers.

After making a list and checking it twice, The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience has named Jack as the ‘naughtiest’ name of 2021 with one in ten Britons (12 percent) encountering a troublesome Jack. Famous Jacks that may have lived up to their mischievous name this year include footballer Jack Grealish and comedian Jack Whitehall.

The UK’s naughtiest boys’ and girls’ names for 2021:

Boys Girls Jack Jade Jake Megan Jordan Chloe Liam Jessica Harry Katie

Although it seems like a lot of people will be getting coal this year based on the naughty list, the research also revealed the UK’s top ‘nice’ names. Charlotte was revealed as the top name with 16 percent of Brits knowing charming Charlottes, followed by Emily (15 percent) and Emma (15 percent). This is good news for Princess Charlotte, Emily Atack and Emma Watson who can expect lots of gifts on Christmas Day.

The research from The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience, supported by behavioural psychologist Jo Hemmings, also reveals that a third of Brits (33 percent) believe that someone’s name can impact their personality. Men are also more likely to believe that a person’s name can influence their personality with two in five men (39 percent) admitting to this, compared to a quarter (27 percent) of women.

Furthermore, a fifth of people (18 percent) admit to judging others on their names. Men are more likely to be judgmental when it comes to names with a quarter of men (25 percent) admitting to doing so, compared to just one in ten women (11 percent).

With Crystal Maze LIVE Experiences in both London and Manchester, the research looked at how people around the UK perceive others and their names. People living in Greater London are most likely to say that they would judge someone by their name (33 percent) compared to 20 percent of people living in and around Manchester.

