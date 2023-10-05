Closing ceremony of the Knife Angel sculpture in Harlow a poignant and inspirational event

The Knife Angel has been a symbol of hope, awareness, and change in Harlow since it arrived on 1 September. As the town bid farewell to this powerful sculpture crafted from surrendered knives, a touching and meaningful closing ceremony took place on Saturday 30 September.

The 27-foot Knife Angel was installed in Harlow on 30 August 30 as part of the national campaign against knife crime. Crafted by artist Alfie Bradley, this awe-inspiring sculpture is a testament to the devastating impact of knife violence and serves as a poignant reminder of the lives affected by it.

The closing ceremony was a fitting tribute to this incredible work of art and the important message it carries. The event took place in Playhouse Square featured speeches, performances and poetry from community leaders, artists, and advocates coming together to address the issue of knife crime and promote healing and unity within our community.

Councillor Dan Swords, Leader of Harlow Council, said:

“The closing ceremony of the Knife Angel was a chance for the community to come together and reflect on the most extraordinary month of events for the Knife Angel.

“We must now deliver the lasting legacy this month has demanded, rooting out crime and violence from our town. With a renewed, laser-like focus we will make our streets safer and work with all partners, stakeholders and residents to do that.

“I also want to sincerely thank Mel Hopwood, her family and friends, the council teams, agencies and organisations involved in bringing the Knife Angel, and its important message, to our town and we will deliver the legacy this demands.”

Chief Superintendent Jenny Barnett of Essex Police said:

“The Knife Angel in Harlow has highlighted how knife crime affects whole families and communities, not just the victims.

“Fortunately, very few people in Harlow do carry knives but we want those who do to know that carrying one is not good for protection because, sadly, all too often, that knife can be turned on you and used against you.

“We work hard to tackle knife crime across Harlow, using knife arches, intelligence and proactive policing to identify people who are carrying them.

“And, of course, when we do seize a knife, that’s another weapon taken off our streets and put beyond use so it can do no harm.

“Across the county, we’re detecting more knife offences a result of this proactive approach. In the 12 months to 31 August 2023, possessions of weapons offences rose to 1,797, from 1,525 the previous year.

“But knife-related crime itself is failing. In the 12 months to 31 August this year, there were 1,521 offences, an 11.3% reduction from the 1,714 offences recorded in the year to 31 August 2022.

“But we know there is more work to do and we will continue our proactive approach.

“And I want to remind residents that, although the temporary knife bin installed by the knife angel will be emptied and removed, they can still safely deposit knives and other bladed weapons in the knife bin outside the town’s police station in The High.”

