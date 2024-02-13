BYAM England, joins Gifts Instead of Flowers

BYAM England, a unique and contemporary luxury homeware brand, has launched its online store with a range of products that combine elegance, quality, and sustainability. Founded by Mandy and Daughter-in-Law Harley, the brand offers fine bone china scented candles, coaster sets, premium kitchen linens, art prints and greeting cards, all beautifully illustrated with original, contemporary line art drawings.

The fine bone china of BYAM England is made by traditional methods in Stoke on Trent, the home of English pottery, in small quantities to ensure exclusivity and reduce waste. The brand encourages the reuse of its candle pots and multiple uses for its coaster sets, which can also serve as trinket dishes or wall art. Its linens are made of premium cotton and also feature its distinctive artwork designs.

All the products of BYAM England are supplied in reusable canvas bags, and the brand is keen to support the economy and maintain the sustainability of UK manufacturing. Its priority is to ensure its products are Made in England, with a minimal environmental impact and a high aesthetic appeal.

The original artwork of BYAM England is produced exclusively in-house by Harley, the Creative Designer of the brand, who has a fashion background, having trained, and worked for prestigious designers in New York and London. Harley’s style is inspired by nature, architecture, and modern art, and she creates each piece with meticulous attention to detail and quality.

“At BYAM England, we work hard to ensure our products are of premium quality and totally considered, for both our customer and the environment,” said Founder Mandy. “We want to offer our customers a unique and luxurious experience, while also being mindful of the planet and the people who make our products. We are proud to be a family-run business that celebrates creativity, craftsmanship, and sustainability.”

