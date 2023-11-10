Budding local film makers encourage to apply for New M&M’s Film Festival

Barbie, The Little Mermaid

and

The Whale have been cited as the films that have done the most to challenge conventional stereotypes in 2023, according to new study revealed today.

However, films that challenge stereotypes are still too few and far between according to the research which reveals that the majority of British movie-goers (66%) feel that the film industry still

largely plays into clichés when featuring characters of under-represented groups.

The research from M&M’S Chocolate surveyed 2000 British film fans to provide a fascinating insight into the current state of representation in film and suggests that Hollywood still has a long way

to go when it comes to representation and inclusivity. The study was specially commissioned to mark the launch of The M&M’s Short Film Festival, which offers funding and mentorship to aspiring filmmakers in the United Kingdom.

The findings reveal that while films such as

Barbie, The Little Mermaid and The Whale have shone a spotlight on gender imbalance, racial prejudice, and depression, four in ten (41%) Brits still feel underrepresented within mainstream films. Indeed, the least represented groups according

to the study were cited as transgender people (23%), disabled people (21%), indigenous communities (16%), Muslim Women (15%) and neurodivergent people (12%).

Over half (54%) of those surveyed also believe that more effort needs to be made for minority roles to be awarded to actors from those minority communities, such as disabled roles to disabled actors

or Jewish characters going to Jewish actors – rising to 73% in Gen Z.

Accurate representation is at the forefront of the mind within of young Brits aged 18-26 with over half (54%) saying that fair representation of minority groups improves the viewing experience for

them; whilst three-quarters (77%) say poor representation or outdated stereotypes is enough for them to turn off a movie or leave the cinema.

According to those surveyed,

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (27%), Gone with The Wind (25%), and The Last Samurai (20%) are the top three classic films which have aged badly. in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the character of Mr Yunioshi (Holly’s neighbour) angers film fans as it’s

played by a White actor in yellowface.

The 1939 film Gone with the Wind has been accused of romanticising the horrors of slavery in the Antebellum South; and

The Last Samurai (2003) is often cited as an inaccurate portrayal of Japan and Japanese culture.

The study found that 40% believe they would do a better job than Hollywood directors when it comes to representation in film. In response, M&M’S announces the launch of the Short Film Festival; an

exciting competition that gives aspiring filmmakers the opportunity to access mentorship and funding to reach their film career goals. Applications are now open and can be submitted via Short of the Week by 26th

November 2023.

Last year’s Films You Want to See winner, Monique Needham will join the lineup of mentors for

The Short Film Festival. Her short film Sunday Dinner challenged LGBTQ+ attitudes in the British-Caribbean community, and brought to life a film identified by young people on social media as one they would like to see made.

Monique Needham said “I’m so excited to be teaming up with M&M’S to support the next generation of filmmakers, helping tell rich stories that deserve to be seen on screen rather than

outdated stereotypes. Through the funding of my film Sunday Dinner, I was able to finally tell a story that brings to life characters that exist in my world, showcasing British-Caribbean culture rounded way that I don’t often get to see in Britain.”

Leah Dyckes, Bitesize Brand Director UK, commented:

“The Short Film Festival is a really exciting project for everyone at M&M’S. As a treat synonymous with movie culture, we feel it is our duty to use our global platform to give aspiring filmmakers the opportunity to amplify their voices, and continue increasing

a sense of belonging, and break barriers for those with a passion for creativity regardless of their background.”

