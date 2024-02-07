Braintree Street Market dates for 2024 announced

Braintree District Council has announced the dates of its upcoming street market dates for 2024.

The popular monthly street market will return on 30 March 2024 and will run on the following dates:

27 April

18 May

29 June

27 July

31 August

28 September

26 October

30 November

14 December

The popular monthly street markets have been operating since 2018 and feature a host of vendors including street food, bars, crafters, local produce and homeware.

The Council is appealing for young traders and budding entrepreneurs to consider a spot at the market to launch their business idea. The council will provide a free pitch and pop-up for two consecutive months and provide support along the way.

Cllr Frankie Ricci, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, said: “I know many of our residents will be pleased our monthly street markets are making a return for 2024. Our street markets can be a great opportunity to launch or trial a business idea, so we’d really encourage any budding young entrepreneurs to get in touch with us for advice and support.”

To apply for a street market stall, apply at www.braintree.gov.uk/streetmarket or if you would like to discuss the opportunity for a free pitch and pop up, please e-mail: streetmarket@braintree.gov.uk

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

