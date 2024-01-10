Braintree District Council announces spring job fair

Following on from the success of two well-attended job fairs last year, Braintree District Council has announced another job fair to be held in Witham this Spring in partnership with the Department of Work & Pensions (DWP).

The job fair will take place at Witham Public Hall, Collingwood Road on Thursday 14 March from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Featuring up to 30 local employers from various industries for roles located across the district and county, attendees will be able to find out about career opportunities, training and further education, graduate schemes, apprenticeships and more at the event which is suitable for people of all ages looking for opportunities and advice.

Some of the employers and educators confirmed so far include Maycast Noakes, Braintree Village, Stansted Academy, Colchester Institute and Essex Police.

The event is free and no booking is necessary to attend.

There will also be a live jobs feed on the Braintree District Council X (formerly Twitter) account @BraintreeDC providing live updates on current vacancies and roles throughout the day.

Cllr Frankie Ricci, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth and Inward Investment, said: “I am delighted that we are able to announce our first job fair of 2024 and provide yet another opportunity for residents to meet local employers and find out about career opportunities in the district and throughout Essex.

“The Braintree District continues to grow as a place where businesses choose to base themselves and with that comes new employment options.”

Employers wishing to have a free stall at the Job Fair can contact economic.development@braintree.gov.uk to enquire. Limited spaces remain, on a first come first served basis.

