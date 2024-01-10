Bombay Bicycle Club announce new EP & single ahead of UK & Ireland tour

Bombay Bicycle Club are excited to share details of the forthcoming Bombay & Friends EP, Fantasies, which will be released on 23rd February via Mmm Records… / AWAL Recordings. The EP features collaborations with Lucy Rose, Rae Morris, Liz Lawrence and Matilda Mann. The first track, ‘Fantasneeze’ featuring Matilda Mann, is streaming now.

The Fantasies EP will be released digitally on 23rd February, while the physical release of the EP will be limited to 2,500 10” vinyl which you can get ahold of at upcoming headline shows, or the band’s website and through a small number of independent record stores. The EP is printed on eco-mix vinyl, a sustainable material which is created by recycling the offcuts from other pressings. It is also packaged in an eco-friendly sleeve and shrinkwrap.

The new tracks are both a celebration of Bombay Bicycle Club’s rich history and a marker of their bold new chapter. They showcase the depth of the band’s creative synergy with their long-term collaborators, Lucy, Rae and Liz, who fans will remember from their work on some of Bombay’s standout tracks, and frequent live cameos. The lead single is led by new friend and collaborator, Matilda, demonstrating the band’s willingness to embrace the new generation, and to push themselves creatively. Sonically, the EP aligns with the more experimental sound of their recent sixth album, My Big Day, which was met with critical acclaim upon release in late 2023.

The band says: “When we decided to hold ‘Fantasneeze’ back for its own release after the album, we kept working and finished off three other songs in short order. We think of this as a Bombay & Friends release because each song has a good friend of the band singing on it (Lucy Rose, Rae Morris, Liz Lawrence, Matilda Mann). Some are old friends with long-term, close associations to the band (Lucy Rose for instance) while Matilda Mann is a newer collaborator (having contacted Jack to do some co-writing initially a couple years ago). It’s also very much a continuation of My Big Day as it was recorded around the same time and mixed by Dave Fridmann.”

The new release follows the band’s sixth album, My Big Day, which debuted at #3 on the UK Official Albums Chart. The album features collaborations with Chaka Khan, Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya and Holly Humberstone, and was produced by frontman Jack Steadman, with contributions from Paul Epworth and Ben Allen. My Big Day has been lauded for its genre-defying experimentation, and celebrated as some of the band’s best work to date, 15 years into their career.

2024 will see Bombay Bicycle Club return to the live circuit with an extensive UK & Ireland headline tour in January-February, followed by a North American headline tour, and the biggest headline show of the band’s career at London’s Alexandra Palace Park on 12th July. Festival dates will also be announced in due course.

Fantasies EP tracklisting:

Fantasneeze (feat. Matilda Mann)

Blindfold (feat. Liz Lawrence)

Willow (feat. Lucy Rose)

Better Now (feat. Rae Morris)

Bombay Bicycle Club will play the below live dates in 2024 (UK/IE in bold):

29th January – The Telegraph Building, Belfast

30th January – 3 Olympia Theatre, Dublin (SOLD OUT)

31st January – 3 Olympia Theatre, Dublin

2nd February – O2 Academy, Birmingham

3rd February – Centre, Brighton

5th February – Beacon, Bristol (LOW TICKET WARNING)

6th February – Rock City, Nottingham

8th February – O2 Academy, Sheffield

9th February – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich (LOW TICKET WARNING)

10th February – Corn Exchange, Cambridge (SOLD OUT)

12th February – Barrowland, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

15th February – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

16th February – O2 Apollo, Manchester (LOW TICKET WARNING)

17th February – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

18th February – Great Hall, Cardiff (LOW TICKET WARNING)

4th March – Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, TN, US

5th March – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA, US

7th March – White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs, Houston, TX, US

8th March – Emo’s Austin, Austin, TX, US

9th March – Granada Theater, Dallas, TX, US

10th March – The Admiral, Omaha, NE, US

11th March – Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS, US

13th March – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN, US

14th March – Metro, Chicago, IL, US

15th March – The Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON, Canada

16th March – Beanfield Theatre, Montreal, QC, Canada

18th March – Royale Boston, Boston, MA, US

19th March – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY, US

20th March – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA, US

21st March – CLUB, Washington, DC, US

30th April – The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA, US

1st May – Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA, US

3rd May – Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC, Canada

4th May – Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA, US

5th May – Revolution Hall, Portland, OR, US

6th May – Knitting Factory – Boise, Boise, ID, US

8th May – Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO, US

9th May – Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO, US

10th May – Kilby Court Block Party, Salt Lake City, UT, US

12th May – Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, NV, US

13th May – The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA, US

14th May – Observatory Santa Ana, Santa Ana, CA, US

15th May – The Bellwether, Los Angeles (LA), CA, US

17th May – Auditorio BB, Mexico City, Mexico

18th May – Guanamor Teatro Studio, Zapopan, Mexico

29th June – neinmenster – Luxembourg, Luxembourg

29th June – Siren’s Call 2024, Luxembourg

12th July – Alexandra Palace Park, London

