Bloor Homes builds brand-new bungalows to meet demand in Suffolk and Essex

Bloor Homes has incorporated new two and three bedroom bungalows into five of its new developments to meet demand for single storey living within new communities across Suffolk and Essex.

In December 2023 The Negotiator* reported on research undertaken by Confused.com mortgages which looked at Google Trends and social interest regarding bungalows. It showed how interest in bungalows has increased by a whopping 53% in the last 20 years.

That’s no surprise to Carrie Claxton, Sales Director at Bloor Homes’ Eastern region, as she explains: “On a practical level, our brand-new bungalows have all the benefits of a newly built home; they are built to the latest energy rating standards and with low maintenance materials, making them attractive to many people looking for single storey homes.

“Many of our bungalows have lovely en-suite bedrooms and all benefit from modern kitchens and bathrooms which can be personalised depending on build stage and are light and bright. They require very little work – people can move in and not have to worry about a thing, especially as they come with a 10-year NHBC warranty.”

And when it comes to location, brand new bungalows have all the advantages of being on a new development close to local amenities and transport links too.

Carrie adds: “Our brand-new bungalows are part of vibrant new communities, designed and built alongside a range of homeowners, from first-time buyers to young and growing families, as well as those looking to downsize.

“Our bungalows are attractive to people of all ages, whether they simply prefer single storey living, have mobility issues, or just want to live in a low maintenance home closer to their families or grandchildren.”

Bloor Homes’ own research amongst its bungalow purchasers revealed that single storey living is associated with two major functional benefits: having no stairs means they are easier to get around, and that they are simply easier to maintain.

Carrie adds: “Our survey showed that people liked that the external windows are easier to reach, there is overall less cleaning needed internally, improved accessibility through features such as higher plug sockets and wider doors for access. Those who had looked at apartments as a single storey option also liked that bungalows still have a private garden too.”

People responding to the survey also talked extensively about some of the social and emotional benefits of moving to a bungalow, such as having a home they can continue to feel proud of, and ease of being able to socialise in the home. For those proactively looking for a bungalow as their ‘forever home’, retaining their independence and deferring the need for care also featured as a priority.

Bloor Homes has a choice of 2 and 3 bedroom bungalows available at two locations in Essex – Elsenham ParkandBloor Homes at Tiptree, while in Suffolk there are a limited number remaining, with one 2/3 bedroom bungalow at Bloor Homes at Elmswell, one 2/3 bedroom bungalow at Bloor Homes at Long Melford and 3 bedroom bungalows available at Bloor Homes at Felixstowe.

Bloor Homes is currently offering a £10K Bungalow Bundle on selected plots which includes estate agent’s fees paid (up to £5K), removals package (up to £1.5K), £1K legal fees contribution. Purchasers also benefit from flooring, turfed gardens and kitchen appliances.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

