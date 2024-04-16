Bellway sparks children’s imaginations as part of plans to build homes in Shoeburyness

Pupils from Hinguar Primary School in Shoeburyness have taken part in a ‘design your dream home’ competition with homebuilder Bellway.

The company, which has plans to build on a site next to the school off New Garrison Road, got the children involved in the idea as part of its community outreach work.

The children have been presented with their prizes, which were colouring packs and teddy bears, and Bellway intends to put their house pictures on display on the hoarding around the site when building work takes place.

The youngsters from Years 1 to 6 got to work on their designs after a visit from Bellway Essex Sales Manager Kate Jones, who spoke to the pupils about the different stages of the building process and answered questions about how wildlife that lives on the proposed development site will be conserved and protected.

Kate said: “We loved the children’s drawings which were full of originality, imagination, and colour and they will certainly be a talking point when they go on display at the development.

“The pupils were very engaged and interested in our plans for the land near their school, and they had lots of questions about it. I was very impressed with them.”

The winner of the drawing competition was Layla May, and the runners-up were Chloe, Ella, Peyson, and Tommy.

Headteacher Alison Waite said: “The children who took part in the competition with Bellway had really thought about their drawings and what to include. The five winners incorporated different aspects of house building. Their designs will look great on Bellway’s boarding whilst they build the development.

“The children are excited to visit, once the building is under way, and track the progress of the houses and flats that are being built. We hope that this will inspire some of our children to be involved in the construction business, utilising their skills in the future.”

Outline planning permission is already in place for up to 214 homes to be built on the land between Barge Pier Road and Ness Road, which was once part of Shoebury Garrison. Bellway recently submitted its detailed plans to Southend-on-Sea City Council for 210 homes alongside landscaped open space, play areas and tree-planting on the site.

