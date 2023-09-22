Bellway helps the popular Dunmow Carnival go with a bang

Bellway donated hundreds of pounds to help ensure that this year’s Great Dunmow Carnival went with a bang.

The housebuilder, which is delivering new homes at Sapphire Fields at Great Dunmow Grange in Great Dunmow, donated £450 to the organisers of the much-loved annual event which took place on Saturday (16 September).

The day began at 1pm when the carnival procession made its way from the Recreation Ground on a parade through the town before returning to the ground, where the event was based.

Thousands of people were entertained with live music, martial arts demonstrations, a funfair, a variety of stalls, food and drink stands, a free evening concert and a fireworks display.

The event raises money for local charities and this year’s beneficiaries were the Fragile X Society and Dunmow Theatre Company. The Fragile X Society aims to improve the lives of those affected by the condition and associated conditions by providing information and continued support to families and professionals they work with. Fragile X is a genetic condition that may cause mild or moderate degrees of learning or intellectual difficulties.

Kate Jones, Sales Manager for Bellway Essex, said: “This glorious fun-filled event brought the community together on a fantastic day of celebration and it was great to be able to help out.

“At Bellway, we are not only building much-needed new homes in Great Dunmow but also see ourselves as very much part of the local community. Our support of the town carnival is just one example of how we can make a positive impact on the daily lives of people who live in the area.

“It was a brilliant family-friendly event which brought everyone together in an exuberant display of movement and music. It is good to hear that the day was a great success which definitely went with a bang during the fabulous fireworks display in the evening.”

Bellway Essex is building 266 new homes at Sapphire Fields at Great Dunmow Grange, which is located off Stortford Road in the town.

