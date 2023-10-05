Be a lady that lunches and help The Dream Factory grant more dreams for Essex youngsters!

Essex- based Charity The Dream Factory, grants dreams to children and young adults between the age of 3 to 25 years, who suffer from life-threatening, life-limiting conditions or have severe disabilities. Their next event is A Ladies Lunch on Thursday 23 November 2023 from 12.30pm until 5.30pm at Lokkum Bar & Grill, Woodford New Road, South Woodford with all profits going to The Dream Factory. Tickets for the event always go quickly, but there are still a few left. They are £80 each and include:

Welcome Glass of Prosecco

2 Course Lunch

Live Music & Entertainment

Opportunity to grant a dream

Fabulous Raffle Prizes

Casino Roulette Table and Blackjack Table

Christmas Gift for all the ladies

Silent Auction Prize – A Training Session with our Patron – Olympic, World & Commonwealth Champion Christine Ohuruogu MBE

Avril Mills BEM, Honorary Freeman of The Borough of Redbridge, Founder & Trustee of The Dream Factory Children’s Charity said,

“We do hope you decide to join us for lunch, it is always such a great afternoon full of fun, food, live entertainment and of course lots of fundraising! The amounts raised will allow us to continue granting dreams and creating everlasting memories. The kindness and generosity of everyone that supports our events, is very much appreciated, and will make such a difference to many children and their families.

We receive Dream Requests weekly – just to give you an idea, we are currently working on 34 dreams with 33 on our waiting list, with dreams costing anything from £700 – £3000.00. We have already granted over 641 dreams, which is amazing, and we are extremely proud of this figure.

With help from you we can make more dreams come true.”

Tickets can be purchased from Jane Meader on Tel: 07805 841976 or Avril Mills on Tel: 07712 619726 or via email: info@yourdreamfactory.org

The Team at The Dream Factory work tirelessly to raise much needed funds. On Wednesday 27 September 2023, they held a Quiz Night at the Tandoori Lounge in Hornchurch and raised over £700, which was amazing. A great time was had by all, testing their brains in the quiz, and enjoying a fabulous Panjabi meal and some great raffle prizes, including a signed book from Harry Redknapp, who is one of the charity’s Patrons.

