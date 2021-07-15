Anderson relocates Essex roundabout – with little disruption to traffic

Anderson has worked on a technically‐challenging roadworks package for a 750‐home development in Essex– which included relocating an existing roundabout.

The Mulberries in Witham, a development by Redrow Homes, offers a range of three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection.

Anderson was originally contracted to complete a difficult section 278 roadways package, which included moving a roundabout while limiting disturbance to traffic and those living nearby.

Michael Keeley, Associate Construction Director, who has overseen Anderson’s work at the development, said it has been a challenging but rewarding project.

“The roundabout was quite a tricky one,” he said, “it would be nice if we could just pick it up and move it.

“With technically challenging section 278 works like this, we try and do as much of that work “offline”, before the site is being worked on.

“After a lot of research, planning and pre-start meetings with both the client and local authority, we decided we would bridle the roads coming toward the site, so there was no need for traffic lights.

“This meant were able to move the roundabout while keeping the traffic flowing.”

Mr Keeley said he was proud of the way his team had tackled the demanding project.

“At this development, the highways element really was the key to unlocking the rest of the site,” he said.

“It was a massive job. The main road at the front of the site gets a lot of attention from the passing traffic and people have always been very complementary of how well the development looks.

“It has been a really enjoyable site to work on, a well‐managed site, a very professional site.

“I have seen it from the first bucket.

“It’s a great feeling seeing it all come together and seeing people moving in.”

