Alt/rock duo PAVE THE JUNGLE announce punch-packing new single “Oddball”

Alt/rock duo – PAVE THE JUNGLE – are back with the punch-packing new single: “Oddball”.

A pinballing, ear-piercing, anti-anthem, the track paves the way for a brand new EP: ‘Waiting for Nothing’, which is slated for release on Cow House on 26th November 2021.

Flying the flag for anyone who’s ever felt they never quite fitted the mould, “Oddball” is for the perennial outsiders, the disconnected and the lost in society. A track that traces Rachael’s own twisting journey of self-discovery through her formative years, it sees her chew up that old adage that “the grass is always greener” and regurgitate its words with acidic contortion.

As Rachael says:

“”Oddball” laments stagnation. More directly, it describes a love/hate relationship between an individual and a place. It’s a song for anyone who’s ever felt stuck in their tracks. As though their course in life is out of their control. It’s a product of restless years in my early 20’s flitting between numerous cities – yet failing to truly fit anywhere. Feeling like an Oddball and learning to live with, embrace and ultimately harness that.”

Mixed by Spring King / Dead Nature’s Tarek Musa, “Oddball” finds Pave The Jungle in merciless, left-field form. As key changes hit like hand-brake turns, haywire guitars match hardcore percussives, and Whittle’s guttural vocals howl and harrow; the result is a masterclass of alternative rock that defiantly revels in the avant garde.

“Oddball” follows recent single “Picture of Health”, both of which are confirmed to appear on their upcoming new EP: ‘Waiting for Nothing’. Turning heads with their debut EP ‘The Hissing’, the duo earned praise from titles including Punktastic, NARC and DIY, and more. Following a spate of recent studio sessions over the ensuing months, the band’s second such collection will be available on 26th November 2021, via Cow House.

In support of the new release, Pave The Jungle will be hitting the road for 12 UK dates this November. Catch the band at the following dates and venues as follows:

PAVE THE JUNGLE – NOVEMBER ’21 TOUR

5th – The Grayston Unity, Halifax

6th – Base Camp, Middlesbrough

7th – The Salty Dog, Northwich

11th – Three Wise Monkeys, Colchester

12th – The Fiddler, London

13th – Paradiddles Cafe, Worcester

14th – The Dark Horse, Birmingham

18th – Gullivers, Manchester

19th – The Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

20th – Hot Box Live, Chelmsford

25th – Cafe Indiependent, Scunthorpe

26th – Little Buildings, Newcastle

Pave The Jungle are an alternative rock duo from Newcastle. Formed in 2019 by guitarist/singer Rachael Whittle with the addition of drummer and long-term collaborator Scott Jeffery later that year, the band have quickly earned a reputation for swaggering, off-kilter yet decidedly arena-sized compositions.

Bleeding in the same vein of uncompromising alt/rock duos from Blood Red Shoes to Deap Vally to Honeyblood and on; what the pairing may lack in personnel, they more than make up for in decibels.

Recording their debut EP, ‘The Hissing’ at Blank Studios (Pigsx7, Richard Dawson, Du Blonde); the band unleashed the blistering 6-track release in 2020 to widespread acclaim, with the demand for the EP earning itself a physical release via Du Blonde’s new label Daemon T.V. in 2021.

Following feverishly well-received appearances at headline shows and their opening slot for Texan alt rock heavyweights …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, Pave The Jungle are now keenly awaiting their own upcoming UK headline tour where they look to air a clutch of exhilarating new material created with engineer Chris McManus and Tarek Musa (The Big Moon, Calva Louise).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

