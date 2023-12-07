85% of homes in Spain will be unsellable and unrentable by 2033

New research by Masteos and The Fringe Labs has revealed that 84.9% of homes in Spain will be unsellable by 2033. Owners also won’t be allowed to rent out the properties. The findings relate to EU legislation aimed to achieve net zero by 2050. It requires anyone selling or renting out a home from 2033 to ensure the property has an energy certification of D or higher.

Another study, from smart thermostat company Tado, shows that Spain ranks fifth in Europe for the speed of temperature loss from its homes, with only properties in the UK, Belgium, France and Netherlands losing heat faster. Housing stock age is a key factor here, with older homes being far less energy efficient than new builds. According to the Masteos/Fringe Labs research, 67.6% of homes in Spain are at least 23 years old, while 36.2% are at least 43 years old.

Leading Spanish home builder Taylor Wimpey España points out the difference that buying a newly built home can make. Its beautiful new apartments at Solemar in Casares Beach (Malaga) are rated A for their energy efficiency, thanks to careful consideration of sustainability features during their design and construction. Marc Pritchard, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey España, explains:

“Newly built properties are built using modern methods of construction that encompass a range of techniques that weren’t used for older homes. Our homes at Solemar, for example, feature aerothermal heating to draw energy from the outside air and reduce CO2 emissions. We’ve reduced thermal bridges as part of the homes’ design too, to improve energy efficiency throughout the lifecycle of the building. Older properties don’t benefit from recent advances in technology and construction such as these.”

The need for an energy efficient home is particularly relevant to British buyers in Spain, as Britons buy more homes there than any other foreign nationality. Figures from the Spanish Colegio Registradores for Q3 2023 show that 10.11% of all purchases by foreigners are made by Britons, with the number of Britons buying up by 8.7% (compared to a rise of 1.3% across all foreign buyers).

Taylor Wimpey España’s 65+ years of building homes in Spain has seen a long-term trend of British buyers favouring homes in the Costa del Sol, over and above other areas. With stunning beaches, pristine golf courses and more than 300 sunny days per year, it’s easy to see why.

Buyers in the Costa del Sol can choose from a range of homes, including urban properties in vibrant towns, beachfront apartments, golf homes and country properties with land. Taylor Wimpey España’s new, energy efficient homes are spread across the area, with a range of beachfront and golf properties currently available. At Solemar, select apartments enjoy spectacular sea views, while the two- and three-bedroom homes also benefit from lovely outdoor terraces or gardens and a generously sized communal pool. Prices start from €273,000 plus VAT.

For golfers looking for energy efficient homes, Belaria at La Cala Golf Resort in Mijas provides A-rated homes costing from €585,000 plus VAT. The three-bedroom townhouses provide panoramic views of the resort and Mijas Valley, all the way down to the sea. Each of the three-storey homes includes a large solarium and a garden, and all have access to a communal pool and landscaped grounds.

