5 Most Booked Spas In Essex Revealed

Today, Lifehouse Spa & Hotel has been revealed as the most booked spa in Essex. The findings have been revealed by experts in wellness and the UK’s leading spa experience and booking agency Spabreaks.com following insights from their 2023 consumer booking data. The spa totalled 30.3% of all bookings made in Essex in 2023.

With the second most bookings is Five Lakes Resort, followed closely by Bannatyne Kingsford Park, and Stoke by Nayland Hotel. And with the fifth most booking across Essex is Bannatyne Chafford Hundred.

Screenshot 2024-02-12 at 17.28.04.png

Spabreaks.com Booking Data 2023

Spabreaks.com founder Abi Selby commented “It’s always really insightful to look back across the past year and see where and how customers are using the spa. At Spabreaks.com we know that everyone uses the spa in different ways, whether it’s for a spa weekend break or just a quick visit of an evening. We make sure our offerings suit everyone, and that the spa is a place accessible to all.”

5 Most Booked Spas in Essex

1. Lifehouse Spa & Hotel

Whatever the occasion for being at Lifehouse, you will feel a sense of serenity in this lovely spa hotel, which specialises in spa breaks with a holistic approach that includes healthy food, rejuvenate treatments and naturopathic therapies. Every spa stay includes accommodation, bed and breakfast and access to the gorgeous heritage listed gardens, as well as use of all the spa facilities. Spa therapies include everything from pampering facials to energy healing and myotherapy along with consultations on detoxing and weight loss.

2. Five Lakes Resort

How does visiting a resort with friends featuring a spa relaxation room with four-poster beds sound? If that doesn’t catch your attention, how about a manicure room for seven and 12 spa treatment rooms? All of this, plus a gorgeous treatment menu, swimming pool and tennis courts make this a fantastic option for a special occasion with your besties. Combine a lovely spa with light, airy bedroom, a tapas bar and relaxed brasserie and you have a weekend to remember.

3. Bannatyne Kingsford Park

Located in a stylish Georgian building, Bannatyne Kingsford Park in Colchester is a day spa offering guests a wide range of leisure facilities and spa experiences. With the opportunity for the whole family to relax together as well as space for adults only in the spa area, the combination of gym, pool, premium beauty therapies and spa rituals from the famous Elemis brand, makes it the perfect destination whether you’re looking for a solo spa day or time with friends.

Stoke by Nayland Hotel

As well as the 80 bedrooms in this contemporary and stylish hotel, there are private lodges too, which gives you and your group the benefits of the hotel facilities, as well as your own accommodation space. At its Peake Spa, you can indulge in a one off treatment or a spa package including, if you wish, an afternoon tea complete with a treatment or a spa package including, if you wish, an afternoon tea complete with a glass of Prosecco. The mud rasul chamber is a fun and relaxing way to spend time with friends, but for the ultimate treat, there’s a selection of blissful spa therapies to choose from.

5. Bannatyne Chafford Hundred

Offering an abundance of spa and a range of fitness and beauty experiences, Bannatyne Chafford Hundred in Essex is a modern leisure destination with something for everyone. From the variety of exercise classes to a state-of-the-art gym, the large pool for length swimming to the relaxation room and collection of Elemis therapies. This is a place you can visit with friends, family or by yourself for some well-deserved pampering.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

