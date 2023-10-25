1989 FREE Taylor Swift Inspired cards up for grabs

As Taylor Swift prepares to wipe the slate ‘Clean’ and ‘Shake Off’ the ‘Bad Blood’ by re-releasing her iconic 1989 album, Moonpig has launched an offer you could never have imagined in your ‘Wildest Dreams’.

To celebrate the launch of the re-recorded ‘1989’ (Taylor’s Version) album, this Friday 27th October Moonpig is giving away a total of 1989 cards to send to all the Swifty fans in your life… FOR FREE!

The offer includes a selection of sixteen cards that have been designed in homage to Miss Swift herself, ensuring there’s a ‘Style’ out there to suit every fan while also giving customers the chance to fill in the ‘Blank Spaces’ and send birth-tay wishes to the gal pal or lover in your life for free using code 1989TV.

So, ‘All You Have To Do Is…’ head over to the Moonpig website or app and snap up your free card quickly as there’s only 1989 free cards up for grabs, so once they’re gone – they’re gone!

To view all cards in the offer please visit this link here, or to check out Moonpig’s full range of cards and gifts please visit www.moonpig.com/uk/

