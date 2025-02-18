Your chance to see Essex Film Maker’s Award-Winning ‘Our Journey to Pride’ Feature Documentary Film at The Thameside Theatre

Blatella Films feature award-winning documentary film ‘Our Journey to Pride,’ captures the incredible story of how Thurrock came together to host its first-ever Pride, celebrating diversity, and community.

The film will be exclusively screened at the Thameside Theatre in Grays, Essex at 8pm on Thursday 27 February 2025 as part of Celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month with Thurrock LGBTQ+ Network! Following the screening, key members of Thurrock LGBTQ+ Network and contributors to the documentary, will be there offering insights into the making of the film and the importance of Pride in Thurrock. Tickets are £5.00 per person and can be booked by visiting: https://thameside-tickets.thamesidetheatre.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173661409

The awards keep on coming for ‘Our Journey to Pride’ with the announcement that having already being awarded an Outstanding Achievement Award for Best LGBT Film at the Silver Wings International Film Festival in India and the top award of ‘Best Featured Film’ at the Lavender Riot Film Festival in Tennessee at the end of 2024, two further accolades have been forthcoming.

The new accolades are Best LGBT Film at the Indo Dubai International Film Festival and closer to home, the film is to be screened at the East London LGBTQ+ Film Festival, which takes place on 15 and 16 March 2025. The East London LGBTQ+ Film Festival is a new film festival created by Kaleidoscope to show sensational independent and studio cinema made for and by members of the LGBTQIA+ Community. This festival hopes to inspire our youth community and raise important funds for the charitable organisation.

‘Our Journey to Pride’ was produced by Essex film company Blatella Films which is run by Benjamin and Natalie Scarsbrook based in Southend. It follows the story of the Thurrock Pride Festival, as it broke new ground in the borough. The one-day pride festival included performances, panel discussions and information stalls throughout the whole of the Thameside Complex in Grays Thurrock, Essex.

The festival was organised by Thurrock LGBTQ+ Community Network and delivered by Arts Outburst in June 2024, but the film covers the journey the organisers undertook to get to the momentous occasion.

The Film’s Director Benjamin Scarsbrook, of Blatella Films said:

“We are thrilled that the film has been so very well received and feel very proud that it reinforces the message of the festival, that it’s important to find community and inclusion in your hometown.”

“As a company and as a couple, myself, and my wife (and business partner) have long supported Pride as allies. As we both grew up in Thurrock, Essex, we felt we wanted to help raise awareness with the skills we have as filmmakers.

The awards and screenings just keep on coming, which is an honour.”

Blatella Films have previously worked with multiple Pride events and have a long-standing sponsorship relationship with Southend-On-Sea Pride. They would love to work on more around the UK, to promote community and inclusion in society.

