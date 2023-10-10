Young woman engineer based in Essex makes national final to inspire next generation

A young woman engineer, based in Essex, has been shortlisted for the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET) Young Woman Engineer (YWE) of the Year Awards 2023.

Zainab Adigun (31) is a Senior Structural Engineer at Pell Frischmann. Zainab manages a small engineering team that develops and delivers engineering solutions for clients. She is responsible for undertaking structural design and analysis, as well as coordinating, managing, delegating and implementing structural designs with a range of building requirements.

Zainab is a board member for the Association for Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers (AFBE-UK) and team lead for the school’s programme, which works with young people from black and ethnic minority groups and lower socio-economics backgrounds to expose them to careers in engineering.

With three prizes to be won – the Young Woman Engineer (YWE) of the Year Award, the Mary George Memorial Prize for Apprentices and the Women’s Engineering Society (WES) Prize – Zainab is up against:

Georgina Andrew (21), a Civil Engineering Graduate Apprentice at Amey Consulting

Jade Kimpton (22), an Apprentice Substation Engineer at National Grid

Krystina Pearson-Rampeearee (35), a Hydrostatics Team Lead and Product Owner at BAE Systems

Laura Hoang (33), a Consultant at ERM

Titi Oliyide (32), a Senior Process Safety Engineer at Supercritical Solutions

Commenting on becoming a finalist, Zainab said: “I am incredibly excited to be a finalist for this year’s awards. You cannot be what you cannot see, and this recognition gives me the opportunity to raise the profile of STEM as a career for all and encourage and inspire the next generation of young women to join the wonderful world of engineering.”

As well as highlighting engineering talent, the IET Young Woman Engineer of the Year Awards seek to find role models who can help address the UK science and engineering skills crisis by promoting engineering careers to more girls and women. Just 16.5 per cent of those working in engineering occupations are women (source: Engineering UK).

2022 Young Woman Engineer of the Year, Ama Frimpong, said: “The IET’s YWE awards are all about celebrating the achievements of women engineers and shining a light on the work they’re doing to make a difference in the world, so to be named the IET’s Young Woman Engineer of the Year was such an honour, and it means so much to me.

“We don’t talk enough about the phenomenal women in STEM, past or present, who have improved the lives of so many. These awards recognise and champion women in STEM to inspire the next generation, where girls and women that pursue STEM subjects and careers are supported and encouraged to stay, make their mark and change the world.”

Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at the IET, Dr Laura Norton said: “Engineering and technology have been improving our world and shaping our future for centuries. Engineers make an ongoing difference to the world around us, and we want to celebrate those engineering a better world for us all.

“However, due a lack of understanding around what engineering is, perceived gender norms and not enough visible role models for the next generation, the UK has a shortage of women engineers.

“Our awards tell the stories of incredible women engineers who are changing our world for the better and shines a spotlight on them as roles models to get more girls excited and inspired about a career in engineering.

“I’d like to congratulate Georgina, Jade, Krystina, Laura, Titi and Zainab for making the final six and demonstrating the tremendous talent of women working in our industry today.”

The winner will be announced at the IET’s Young Woman Engineer of the Year Awards ceremony on Thursday 7 December 2023. Registration is now open for the awards – for more information and to register to attend, please visit youngwomenengineer.theiet.org

This year’s YWE Awards are being sponsored by Airbus, Collins Aerospace, Frazer-Nash Consultancy, Leonardo, London Stansted Airport, MBDA, National Grid, Northrop Grumman, Ofcom, Royal Air Force, RS Components Grass Roots and Thales.

